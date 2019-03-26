New ordinance would give churches on Charleston peninsula more parking

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Tuesday, the city of Charleston will have a public hearing on an ordinance that would make parking easier for churches.
Currently, if a church owns a lot that they want to use for parking, they would have to go to the city's Board of Zoning Appeals for a special hearing.
The new ordinance would eliminate that step.
This would allow churches to make better use of their property for parking. Through this ordinance private churches could charge people to use their lots.
The city says this type of ordinance is beneficial for churches on and off the peninsula.
The public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m at city hall.
