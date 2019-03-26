North Myrtle Beach construction worker dies after getting electrocuted on job site

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A construction worker has died after getting electrocuted while on a job site Tuesday morning in North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
The accident happened in the 800 block of North Hillside Drive. Dowling said crews were working to rebuild a home that had previously burned in a fire.
According to Dowling, a crane operator was holding a guy wire which came in contact with a live wire. That sent a current through the worker, resulting in the person’s death, the city spokesperson said.
The name of the victim was not immediately available. Dowling said the matter will be looked into by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
