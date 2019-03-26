Police: Woman arrested after stabbing friend at a N. Charleston hotel

Kimberlie Jean Webster (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 26, 2019 at 9:57 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 9:57 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police arrested a woman for stabbing her friend at a North Charleston hotel on Friday morning.

Kimberlie Jean Webster, 42, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers arrived at the Inn Town Suites in the 7300 block of Mazyck Road just before 8 a.m. for a report of a woman bleeding. Officers found the woman who said she arrived Thursday from Massachusetts with a female suspect and they were staying at the hotel, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Webster’s bond is set for $120,000.

