Popular West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A restaurant known for its dog-friendly outdoor dining area in West Ashley will close after Sunday, its owner says.
Parson Jack’s Cafe, on Shelby Ray Court, announced on its Facebook page that Sunday will be its final day in business.
“I can’t begin to tell everyone how grateful I am for their patronage, their hard work and most of all their friendship over the last 12 and a half years,” General Manager Steve Morgan wrote in a Facebook post.
Morgan said the decision to close was purely financial, citing rising rent and the rising cost of the labor market.
“There are so many restaurants in Charleston and each of them is hiring,” he said. “This forces wages to go up to unsustainable levels and forces small Mom and Pops out of the market.”
The restaurant is closed Tuesday and Wednesday, but then starting on Thursday, it will use its final four days in business as a “celebration for Parson Jack’s friends and their furry family, too,” the post states.
Thursday will be the restaurant’s final open mic night. On Friday, the restaurant holds its final live music night. On Saturday, Parson Jack’s will offer all food for half off and Sunday will be their last brunch, followed by a Thank You party from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Morgan said the response from the community has been overwhelming.
“If you’ve seen the Facebook post, the responses are really heartfelt,” he said.
He said the restaurant will donate the money pinned to its ceiling to PetHelpers and the Charleston Animal Society at the appreciation party on Sunday.
The restaurant, which opened in 2006, was in its 13th year, Morgan said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.