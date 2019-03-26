SCHP: Tractor-trailer driver taken to hospital following crash on I-95

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The driver of an 18-wheeler was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a crash on I-95.
The crash happened at roughly 3:15 a.m. when the driver of the tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road and overturned, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Matt Southern.
The 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved in the crash, Southern said.
At 10:30 a.m., SCDOT cameras spotted emergency vehicles at the scene of the crash near mile marker 68.5 cleaning up.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.