‘Thoughtless coward’ sought in brutal hit-and-run with soldier, mom, and infant in the back seat

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia military couple who recently returned to the states from Germany are thankful their young family is OK after being involved in a hit-and-run with their baby in the backseat just after midnight Tuesday.
The baby, who just turned one, was OK after the collision at the intersection of Two Notch Road and O’Neil Court after midnight Tuesday.
A passer-by, Mary James-Brown, shared the images of the vehicle after the collision and shared her plea to catch “the thoughtless coward” who struck this family of three.
“Please share this. If anyone knows the thoughtless coward driving a black truck, (should have front body damage) that slammed into this Elantra on Two Notch Rd/ O’Neil Ct (near Bojangle’s & The Shell station) around midnight,” Brown wrote early Tuesday. “Please turn them in! There was an infant in the back seat who’s just celebrating his 1st birthday today! A very shaken mom and a soldier home from Germany. #Celebratelife #ButGod”
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.
