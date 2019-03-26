Walterboro police continuing search for triple shooting suspect who took the life of 18-year-old woman

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - It’s been one year since Walterboro police say 18-year-old Erica Caldwell died from a gunshot wound during a triple shooting in 2018.
The two other victims survived.
Police say it happened in front of a home on Savage Street around 9:21 p.m. on March 28. The case is open and police are still looking for the shooter who they say is a man.
Caldwell’s mother, Kamalin Baker, is hopeful that justice will be served.
“She spent a lot of time with her siblings...she was a loyal person, she was funny, beautiful. She was just fun to be around and I miss her. We miss her,” Baker said.
Baker says her daughter would have graduated from high school that year and happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.
She says Caldwell was with her boyfriend that night and hanging out with the people who lived at the home where the shooting took place.
“I hope that someone who maybe knows just even the smallest detail that they may not even think is significant would just come forward or tell someone, and that maybe we can get this person off the streets so it doesn’t happen to someone else,” Baker said.
One of the shooting victims told police the shooter was wearing a hoodie and that he ran away from the scene.
“I don’t know what he may have been trying to accomplish exactly or what his motives were but you definitely got the wrong one, and you took someone who was very special to a lot of people. It’s not fair,” Baker said.
If you have any information about this shooting, no matter how big or small, you can call Crimes Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111. You will remain anonymous.
“Walterboro is the place I came to raise my daughter because I didn’t feel like Orlando, the urban outskirts were safe, and Walterboro was always a safe and quiet town,” Baker said. “I think its still for the most part is. I want it to stay that way, and I think that if the problem isn’t resolved and people continue to keep quiet out of fear. They’re only feeding the problem. So please speak up.”
