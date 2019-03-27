BellyItcher Ale, Seven New Eats Highlight Concession Options at The Joe this Year

“We are excited to partner with Rusty Bull to bring our fans the BellyItcher Ale, a drink inspired by a classic night out at the ballpark in Charleston,” said RiverDogs Director of Food & Beverage Mike Liedl. “We expect our fans to enjoy pairing the BellyItcher Ale with a several of our new food options this year, including our loaded bowl concept, new twists on our famous beer shakes, and more.”