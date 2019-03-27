BellyItcher Ale, Seven New Eats Highlight Concession Options at The Joe this Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Forget the pitcher, we want a bellyitcher. The RiverDogs will offer the all-new BellyItcher Ale, brewed in conjunction with Rusty Bull Brewing, along with seven new food and drink options, including the Chicken and Waffle Bowl and the Fried Green Tomato and Pimento Grilled Cheese, at concession stands down at The Joe this year.
“We are excited to partner with Rusty Bull to bring our fans the BellyItcher Ale, a drink inspired by a classic night out at the ballpark in Charleston,” said RiverDogs Director of Food & Beverage Mike Liedl. “We expect our fans to enjoy pairing the BellyItcher Ale with a several of our new food options this year, including our loaded bowl concept, new twists on our famous beer shakes, and more.”
The BellyItcher Ale is an easy drinking, blonde ale, balancing light caramel flavors, a medium dry finish, and a golden-sunshine color, perfect for a summer evening at The Joe. Fans can purchase the 16 oz cans at the ballpark this year for $6.
“As a local brewery, it’s an awesome opportunity to collaborate on a delicious beer with our favorite local baseball team,” said Brian Bogstad and Ben Mayer, the owners and brewers of Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
Among several new pairings with the Dogs’ new brew, the Dog Bone will serve fans a hearty portion of smoked pork rib in a doggie bowl, adorned with barbeque sauce and a side of baked beans.
Headlining the variety of loaded bowl options at the brand-new “Bowls and Strikes” stand, the Chicken and Waffle Bowl will fill up a fan’s doggie dish with perfectly battered chicken bites and waffle chunks, all drizzled with hot honey. Fans can also create their own bowls at the new concession venue with options including mashed potatoes and gravy, grits, mac & cheese, bacon crumbles, and more.
New alongside the Beyond Burger introduced last year, the vegetarian Beyond Sausage serves up the mouthwatering sizzle and juicy satisfaction of pork sausage, made with the benefits of plant protein. Served up on a bun with the choice of corn relish or peppers and onions, fans can find the all-new vegetarian option at Dog World this season.
The latest in the storied history of beer shakes, the RiverDogs food and beverage department will offer an all-new Strawberry Lemonade Beer Shake, showcasing Natty Light's Naturdays Strawberry Lemonade in a new refreshing twist on the beer shake.
In their continuing partnership with MUSC Health to provide healthy alternatives at the ballpark, the RiverDogs are also excited to offer the Mediterranean Healthy Nachos. The Greek-inspired, healthy alternative to the “Kitchen Sink” offering features hummus, guacamole, pico de gallo, olives and feta cheese on top of a bed of blue corn chips and served up in a RiverDogs souvenir helmet.
Combining a pair of Southern staples on an American classic, the Fried Green Tomato and Pimento Grilled Cheese can be found at the “Scoops” stand this year.
Finally, the Smokehouse Fries will offer a hearty portion of steakhouse French fries topped with mac & cheese, jalapeño bacon crumbles, fried onion straws and barbeque sauce.