Charges dropped against woman accused of assaulting off-duty officer

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman who was accused in October with assaulting a Charleston County deputy at a house that was being renovated no longer faces charges.
Shalanda Ross was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and was arrested on Oct. 3, according to court documents.
The charges were either dismissed, nolle prossed or Ross was found not guilty of the charges on Dec. 3, a expungement order provided to Live 5 News states.
The expungement order required the courthouse to remove records of Ross’s arrest.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.