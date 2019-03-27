Clemson, Oklahoma Announce Home-And-Home Series In 2035-36

Barring any postseason matchups, Clemson's 2035 game against Oklahoma will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs. Oklahoma won the first two meetings between the programs, defeating Head Coach Frank Howard's Tigers in Oklahoma in 1963 and 1972. Clemson has since won each of the teams' last three meetings, all bowl matchups, including the 1989 Citrus Bowl (13-6), 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl (40-6) and 2015 Orange Bowl (37-17). The matchup in 2035 will represent Oklahoma's first trip to Memorial Stadium in Clemson.