Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by train

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by train
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a train in Goose Creek Monday afternoon. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 27, 2019 at 12:16 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 12:48 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Berkeley County Coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed by a train in Goose Creek.

Jackie Lenward Gaskins, 55, was the pedestrian who died after being struck by a train in Goose Creek Monday afternoon, according to Berkeley County coroner George Oliver.

The incident happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 52 and Red Bank Road, the coroner’s office reports.

Witnesses told police they saw a man walk past the closed crossing arms, look both ways and try to run across the tracks.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.