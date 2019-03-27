Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by train

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Berkeley County Coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed by a train in Goose Creek.
Jackie Lenward Gaskins, 55, was the pedestrian who died after being struck by a train in Goose Creek Monday afternoon, according to Berkeley County coroner George Oliver.
The incident happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 52 and Red Bank Road, the coroner’s office reports.
Witnesses told police they saw a man walk past the closed crossing arms, look both ways and try to run across the tracks.
