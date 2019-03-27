Coroner identifies teen killed in fatal car crash in Hanahan

HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) -The Berkeley County Coroners released the identity of a Goose Creek teen who died in a car crash on Tuesday.
Austin O’Dell, 19, of Goose Creek was identified as the driver killed in a car crash that happened just before midnight on Tuesday, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver says.
The coroners office reports, the fatal car crash took place at the intersection of Henry Brown Boulevard and Tanner Ford Plantation Boulevard in Hanahan.
Oliver says, the teenager was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hanahan Police department and the Berkeley County coroners office are investigating.
