Coroner identifies teenager killed in car crash in Hanahan

HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Goose Creek teen who died in a car crash in Hanahan on Tuesday.
Authorities say 19-year-old Austin O’Dell of Goose Creek died and was identified as a passenger in a car crash that happened just before midnight, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver says.
The report states the crash took place at the intersection of Henry Brown Boulevard and Tanner Ford Plantation Boulevard.
Oliver says the teenager was wearing a seat belt.
The Hanahan Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
