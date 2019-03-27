Deputies arrest man, locate gun following shooting in Charleston County

March 26, 2019 at 8:43 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 8:43 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man following a shooting in Charleston County Tuesday evening.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say authorities responded to the 2600 block of Orchid Avenue in North Charleston for a shooting at 5 p.m.

A report states a citizen heard a gunshot and saw a window damaged with a bullet hole.

“Detectives investigated and arrested a male for the shooting and located a handgun nearby,” CCSO officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

