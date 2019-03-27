Deputies arrest man suspected of attempting to rob West Ashley deli

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man who is suspected of attempting to rob a West Ashley deli.
David Emerson Bryan is charged with attempted armed robbery in reference to an armed robbery at East Bay Deli in West Ashley.
Bryan threatened to brandish a firearm and demanded money from the safe, deputies say.
“The employee voice dialed 911, at which time the suspect fled,” CCSO officials said."Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene."
Authorities say the suspect drove away in a black Toyota Tundra with work bars in the rear.
