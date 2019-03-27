Elementary school student airlifted after classroom fight has died, deputies confirm

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The elementary school student who was airlifted to a Charleston hospital from her Colleton County school Monday has died, according to deputies.
Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes confirmed the child’s death but did not provide any details as to the cause citing the ongoing investigation.
Coroner Richard Harvey has not released the child’s name, or a cause or manner of death. He said an autopsy will be scheduled but did not say when.
A post on the Colleton County School District's Facebook page Wednesday morning confirmed the student's death at 9:39 a.m.
“We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time,” the post read.
The district’s Facebook page was then temporarily suspended a short time later, a move the post explained was designed to help the district “better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time.”
“What is most important right now is making sure our students, staff and teachers are getting the support that they need,” District spokesman Sean Gruber said. The district’s crisis team has been on campus since the incident and he said it will remain there for the foreseeable future to ensure everyone gets support.
The child was injured Monday during what district officials called a fight in her classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School.
Colleton County deputies confirmed they were investigating an assault between two students.
Gruber confirmed Monday one student was suspended but he could not comment on any injuries.
The Colleton County School District said on Tuesday it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.
