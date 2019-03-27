FINALLY HOME: Foster family adopts dog burned by chemicals

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – He endured chemicals burns all over his head, flank and leg, but now Chester has a permanent home to rest his adorable, recovered head.
The St. Frances Animal Center has been taking care of Chester since Feb. 11, when a Good Samaritan spotted him covered in intentionally-inflicted chemical burns.
The wounds were so extensive, the animal center feared he wouldn’t make it. But the staff at St. Frances Animal Center said Chester pushed through the pain and never stopped wagging his tail.
Now, six weeks later, Chester finally has a home. His foster family officially adopted him.
“Thank you, to everyone who cheered him on; who generously donated for his care; who visited him (and filled him with yummy treats!); who mailed him toys and brought him beds and blankets,” St. Frances Animal Center said on a Facebook post.
They said they haven’t found the person or person who hurt Chester.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into who poured chemicals on Chester.
There is a $1,000 reward for credible evidence that leads to an arrest, according to a post on the St. Frances Animal Shelter’s Facebook page. Anyone with information can either call the St. Frances Animal Shelter at 843-546-0780 ext. 5 or the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
