Five-Run Fourth Lifts Cougars Over Bulldogs, 11-1

Williams got the start and held The Citadel scoreless through the first six innings. The sophomore lefty finished the night allowing one run on four hits in six and two-thirds to earn his first collegiate win. Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) came in with two outs in the seventh, worked out of a jam, and followed with a perfect eighth in his fourth career appearance. Trent Joiner (Huntersville, N.C.) fanned two in the ninth to seal the victory.