Five-Run Fourth Lifts Cougars Over Bulldogs, 11-1

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) and Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) each drove in two runs, and Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) pitched into the seventh to earn his first collegiate win as the College of Charleston baseball team bounced back with an 11-1 victory over The Citadel on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.
The win snaps a two-game losing streak for College of Charleston (15-10), and marks the Cougars’ 13th consecutive victory over The Citadel (9-16). Charleston pushed across 11 runs on 13 hits and seven walks, while holding the Bulldogs to one run on five base knocks.
McRae reached base four times with two singles and two walks, drove in two runs and scored three more to pace the offense. Davey went 2-for-3 with two RBI, as Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.), Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), and Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) each drove in one. Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) and Chris Graham (Leland, N.C.) collected three and two hits, respectively, while Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) reached three times and scored three runs.
Williams got the start and held The Citadel scoreless through the first six innings. The sophomore lefty finished the night allowing one run on four hits in six and two-thirds to earn his first collegiate win. Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) came in with two outs in the seventh, worked out of a jam, and followed with a perfect eighth in his fourth career appearance. Trent Joiner (Huntersville, N.C.) fanned two in the ninth to seal the victory.
Tilo Skole drove in the Bulldogs lone run with a single, as Andrew Judkins, Ryan McCarthy, Wes Lane, and J.D. Davis each added a base knock.
The Citadel sent seven pitchers to the hill on the night, with Alex Bialakis taking the loss after surrendering one run on four hits and striking out four over the first three innings. Zack Taglieri and Austin Blakely each spun a scoreless frame of relief.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Wednesday when they host Charleston Southern in the third of four meetings with the Bucs this season. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.