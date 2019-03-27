Four-run fifth leads Bucs to sweep of Savannah State Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern overcame a 3-1 deficit with a four-run fifth then shut down the Savannah State offense on their way to a 5-3 win Tuesday night at CSU Ballpark, securing a season sweep over the Tigers.
Savannah State (5-13-1) got on the board first with one run in three-straight innings, but the duo of Hunter Illing and RJ Petit tossed 4.0 scoreless frames down the stretch while freshman designated hitter Max Ryerson delivered a three-hit day for CSU (9-18) capping a four-run fifth to sweep the Tigers.
Ryerson’s second hit of the night brought home the fourth and fifth CSU runs of the night capping a rally that saw four runs on just two hits in the fifth inning. Six-straight Bucs reached safely beginning with a Josh Litchfield single, Kyle Horton hit-by-pitch and three-straight walks from Jason Miller, Payton Holdsworth and Reid Hardwick.
Sam Trend-Beacom got the Bucs on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI infield single to cut the Savannah State margin to 2-1.
Illing and Petit shut the door retiring 12 of the 14 batters they faced combining for just one walk and six strikeouts over the final four frames. Petit recorded his first save of 2019 while sophomore righty Jordan Bridges secured a win out of the bullpen tossing 2.0 innings and striking out one.
Each of the first five batters in the CSU lineup scored Tuesday night while Miller collected two of the Bucs’ four walks and Ryerson had a three-hit day. Jamison Mobbs also tossed a season-high 3.0 frames getting the start and striking out two batters allowing just an unearned run.
How They Scored
- Savannah State got on the board first behind a bases-loaded CSU error in the third for a 1-0 lead.
- Christian Harkey hit a leadoff home run in the fourth and the Tigers added one more in the fifth for a 3-1 lead scoring in three-consecutive frames.
- CSU responded and got on the board in the fourth thanks to Sam Trend-Beacom’s RBI infield single to make it a 2-1 ballgame at the time.
- The Bucs then answered a tally in the top half of the fifth with four runs of their own and a 5-3 lead where it would stay until the final out.
- In that fifth inning, CSU scored four runs on just two hits while drawing three-straight walks. Max Ryerson delivered the final blow smacking a two-run single into right field giving the Bucs a 5-3 lead, their first of the night.
- Both bullpens settled in to throw four scoreless innings down the stretch with Illing and Petit closing the door for CSU.
News and Notes
- Jason Miller became the latest Buccaneer with a multi-walk night while Ryerson collected his first three-hit night donning a CSU uniform.
- RJ Petit collected his first collegiate save tossing 2.0 scoreless innings allowing just one walk and striking out four Savannah State batters.
- Jordan Bridges picked up his first win out of the bullpen tossing 2.0 innings and striking out a batter.
- CSU collected a season sweep over Savannah State doing so in comeback fashion in both games.
What They’re Saying
“He’s doing a good job – whenever he gets in he seems to find a way to mix in a few hits and drive in a few runs. He’s one of our team leaders in RBI’s right now, and he’s doing a great in the moments where he has a chance to drive in runs and do damage.” – Head coach Adam Ward on Max Ryerson’s early run-producing impact.
“They filled up the zone for the most part – only one walk. They did a great job getting ahead of hitters, and once you do that you’re in a good spot as a pitcher.” - Ward on the freshmen Illing and Pettit tossing 4.0 scoreless down the stretch.
“That’s how baseball goes sometimes – you get guys on base and get the opportunities, but for some reason don’t take advantage of it. Tonight I thought we did a good job with those opportunities –we didn’t really change anything in our approach, we just kept plugging away. If we keep doing that things will swing our way.” – Ward on team’s ability to bring runners in and their approach.
Up Next
CSU closes their midweek Wednesday at CofC looking for back-to-back wins over the Cougars after a 9-1 victory earlier in March from CSU Ballpark. First pitch at Patriots Point is slated for 6 p.m.