Hampton utilizes late free throw shooting to hold off Charleston Southern in CIT Second Round

HAMPTON, Va. - Charleston Southern was unable to hold off a late Hampton charge from the free throw line as the Buccaneers fell in the second round of the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament on Tuesday night, 73-67.
Hampton (17-16) shot 23-of-25 from the free throw line with their last eight points coming courtesy of the charity stripe as CSU (18-16) was unable to hold onto the late lead in the Hampton University Convocation Center.
Christian Keeling paces all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting and added 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the loss. Phlandrous Fleming added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Dontrell Shuler had 10 points over 32 minutes of play. Duncan LeXander recorded nine rebounds to pace the Bucs efforts on the glass.
Jermaine Marrow led Hampton with 20 points as all five Pirates' starters scored double-digits in the game. Kalin Fisher added 14, while Trevond Barnes and Akim Mitchell had 13 points apiece. Greg Heckstall added 12 points, including a late three-pointer that proved big in the final margin.
How It Happened
- Hampton held control of the game early in the contest as Jermaine Marrow and Kalin Fisher connected on a pair of three-pointers to put the Pirates ahead 9-2 at the 17:27 mark.
- The Buccaneers rallied back with an 8-0 run sparked by five points from Phlandrous Fleming to take the brief 10-9 lead with 15:23 to play in the first half.
- Hampton went back up by nine at 21-12 with 11:29 to play in the first half as Marrow connected on two more three-pointers.
- The Buccaneers rallied back again with 10-1 run to tie it up at 22-22 with 7:48 to play as Christian Keeling scored six points over the stretch.
- CSU went up by as many as eight points the rest of the first half with Fleming's layup at the 1:26 mark helping the Bucs hold the 35-29 halftime advantage.
- Dontrell Shuler's three-pointer and Duncan LeXander's layup out of the break put the Bucs ahead by 11 as CSU held the lead throughout a majority of the second half.
- The Bucs led by as many as seven with 4:37 to play on Keeling's layup to give CSU the 64-57 lead.
- Hampton steadily whittled the Bucs lead away with Greg Heckstall connecting on a three-pointer from the right wing to put the Pirates ahead, 65-64.
- Travis McConico followed with a pair of free throws to give the Bucs the lead once again.
- Hampton took control the rest of the way as the Pirates sank their final eight free throw attempts with Fisher putting in the final two to secure the 73-67 win.
News & Notes
- Charleston Southern sees its season come to an end in the Second Round of the 2019 CIT.
- The Bucs picked up their first postseason win in program history in their first round matchup against Florida Atlantic on Thursday, March 21.
- Charleston Southern's defensive prowess was in affect again as the Buccaneers held Hampton to 36.2% shooting from the field – their 10th consecutive opponent they held under the 40.0% shooting mark.
- Charleston Southern held the 28-22 advantage on points in the paint and the 15-1 edge on bench points.
- Hampton held the 18-8 advantage on fast break points.
- Christian Keeling recorded his 15th 20-point game of the season and his 87th career double-digit scoring effort on Tuesday night.
- Keeling's 21 points gives him 1,666 points through his first three seasons with the Bucs – good for fifth all-time in CSU's career scoring standings.
- Duncan LeXander's nine rebounds tied a career-high for the freshman as the teams were tied at 40-40 on the glass.
- Hampton was 23-of-25 from the free throw line, 22-of-23 in the second half in the win.