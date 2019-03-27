New numbers give glimpse of number of 911 calls made at Tri-County malls

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - New numbers give a glimpse into the number of times people have called 911 at Tri-County malls over the last year.
After two shootings at two locals malls in a matter of months, one shopper said it has them on high alert.
“They’ve had quite a few shootings and things like that,” shopper Pam Straughn said. “A little scary.”
Straughn said she shops at the Citadel Mall several times a week but will only go during the day.
“I’m just afraid. I’m just afraid. You know things happen,” Straughn said.
Straughn said she was shocked to learn that 911 dispatch numbers show 762 calls made to 911 from the Citadel Mall over the course of the last year.
“We cannot verify those statistics due to the Citadel Mall radius for 911 dispatch references several areas around and near the property not technically part of or on the property,” Citadel Mall General Manager Jessica Theberge said.
According to documents from the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the number of 911 calls made at other Lowcountry malls are about the same.
Tanger Outlets had 748 calls made over the course of the last year and Mount Pleasant Towne Center had 763. Northwoods Mall had the most at 1,357 calls.
According to 911 dispatch numbers, there were 476 calls made to 911 at the Citadel Mall from March 2017 to 2018. There were nearly 300 more calls made from March 2018 to now. Those 911 calls from 2017 to 2018 do not include calls for service or officer-initiated calls.
Some of the calls came from Dick’s Sporting Goods while others were in response to motor vehicle accidents in the parking lot.
Other calls were for harassment stalking, disturbance, and assault. The assault 911 call came in from the food court. Other calls came in for a tow, car accident, and call for assistance.
“We maintain a highly trained security staff including off duty police officers who are prepared to respond to a variety of emergency situations,” Theberge said. “We have a security presence 24 hours, 7 days a week.”
