Powerball jackpot soars to $750 million before Wednesday night’s drawing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Powerball still hasn’t crowned a winner this year of its game’s top prize which has soared to $750 million.
The last time someone took home the jackpot was back on December 26, 2018. Since then, the prize has rolled over 25 times, but it doesn’t mean folks haven’t been winning.
In just the past week, four one-million-dollar Powerball tickets have been sold in South Carolina. One of them was in Goose Creek. To win this prize, players had to match five of the numbers but came short of choosing the right Powerball.
It’s not the only luck South Carolinians have seen. The winner of the highest lottery jackpot in American history was in this state. The winner of the $1.5 billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot claimed their prize just weeks ago in Simpsonville.
As for Wednesday’s jackpot, it’s the game’s fourth largest top prize ever. The cash option comes in at more than $460 million dollars. This means the winner could buy the most expensive house in Charleston more than 25 times.
Odds for winning though are one in 292 million. So in other terms, it won’t be easy. Here’s a few things that are more likely to happen than winning the three-quarters of a billion dollars. There’s a better chance of winning an Oscar, being killed by a falling coconut, or being elected president of the United States than winning Wednesday night’s lottery.
The drawing is Wednesday at 11 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. Wednesday to be eligible for the drawing.
