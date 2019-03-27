2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker to make SC stop Wednesday

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will be in the Palmetto State Wednesday for an event in Orangeburg.
Booker will appear on a CNN town hall at Stevenson Auditorium. The event is being broadcast at 10 p.m. on the network. CNN’s Don Lemon will moderate the town hall meeting.
Booker, who kicked off his 2020 presidential run on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, visited Charleston on March 2.
“The cause of our country demands that we do more,” Booker said during that visit. “It demands that this election not be about just beating republicans. The call of this time and this election is to unite Americans—to call us to our common cause, our common purpose.”
During the speech, Booker stated that if he were to be elected he would ask more of the American people.
“I’m going to put a warning label on my campaign," he said. "If I am your president, I’m going to ask for more from you. I am going to ask to help more, serve more, to reach out more because all of the greatness of this country lies in the people. The power of the people is greater than the people in power.”
Booker, 49, is the second member of the Congressional Black Caucus to announce his candidacy, following Sen. Kamala Harris in January.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.