Report of armed man in Charleston County house leads to arrest, deputy firing gun

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man is behind bars after authorities responded to an armed man in a Charleston County house which led to a deputy firing his gun.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Isaiah Truesdale from Hollywood.
His arrest stems from an incident that happened on Tuesday shortly after 9 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of an armed subject at a home in the 4900 block of Doctor Taylor Road in Adams Run.
“Deputies arrived on scene and advanced, on foot, towards a vehicle that started moving forward in the driveway,” CCSO officials said.
A report states when deputies approached the vehicle it came to an abrupt stop, and deputies observed a subject, matching the suspect description, driving the vehicle.
“Deputies proceeded with weapons drawn towards the subject, at which time one of the deputies discharged his firearm into the subject’s vehicle,” CCSO officials said.
Nobody was struck by the gunfire, investigators said.
Deputies detained Truesdale, and deputies located two firearms, crack cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle.
Truesdale was arrested for firearms and drug charges.
“The deputy who discharged his firearm was placed on administrative duty with pay, pending an internal affairs investigation by our Office of Professional Standards,” CCSO officials said.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
