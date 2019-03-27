Services for former Cooper River Bridge Run director being held Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The man who led the Cooper River Bridge Run for more than 20 years will be remembered Wednesday afternoon.
Julian Smith died Friday after battling Glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.
Friends and family will gather at 1 p.m. Wednesday at McAlister Funeral Home on Savannah Highway for a memorial service for Smith.
Another gathering of friends will be held Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hibernian Hall in the 100 block of Meeting Street in downtown Charleston. Flowers will be accepted for Smith Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith resigned his position with the Cooper River Bridge Run’s board of directors in January because of his health.
Cooper River Bridge Run Deputy Director Irv Batten said this year’s Bridge Run, which is scheduled for April 6, will be held in Smith’s honor and that Smith will have “the best seat in the house” watching from above.
“So we’re going to do a good job,” Batten said in a statement Friday. "He’s going to be watching.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.