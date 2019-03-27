South Carolina Falls to North Carolina A&T on Tuesday Night

Gamecock starter Dylan Harley retired the first two Aggies in the third but walked Dustin Baber. He came around to score on Tony Mack's double to left. AJ Hunt then scored Mack with a single to left. Carolina did get eight men on base in the game. The best chance of scoring was in the fourth when Jacob Olson hit a two-out double to left and moved to third on Luke Berryhill's fly out. Chris Cullen then walked but a strikeout ended the inning. Carolina had a runner on third and one out in the ninth, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.