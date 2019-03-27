Summerville residents concerned about pedestrian safety at Hutchinson Square

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Hutchinson Square recently underwent a $2.3 million renovation, but some people in Summerville believe that the new improvements came with less safety.
The pedestrian button and caution lights that used to be at the corner of South Main Street and West Doty Avenue where the new arch sits was removed during construction. People in Summerville say they’ve witnessed a number of close calls while people are trying to cross South Main Street.
The pole and button were removed because it would take away from the look of the new arch.
Mayor Wiley Johnson says he’s had several calls from people saying this is a major safety issue. He says that he agrees and a solution is in the works.
Shannon Staples visits the park with her grandchildren. She says it looks beautiful but safety is more important.
“Especially with children," she says. "I always stay with them. And I also think that button to push for crossing and the curb cuts are important so that you can be safe crossing. But also so that people with mobility issues can come out.”
Mayor Johnson says a part of the hold up to reinstall the button is because the state’s Department of Transportation owns the street and the town must request permission first.
