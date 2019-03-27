Tigers Score Late To Top 49ers 8-5

In the first inning, Kyle Wilkie hit a two-out double and scored on Grayson Byrd's triple. Byrd lined a two-out, two-run double in the top of the third inning, then Bryar Hawkins belted a run-scoring single to give Clemson, who won its 13th game in a row following a loss dating to 2018, a 4-0 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, Harris Yett crushed a two-run homer, then the 49ers plated two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score 4-4.