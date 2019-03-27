Uber launches 911 emergency button in Richland, Charleston and Cherokee counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For those who take the Uber ride-sharing service often, this new feature could be a lifesaver for people in South Carolina.
Uber announced that they have added a new 911 emergency button feature which will allow emergency responders to access information about your ride and the car you are in. Though an emergency feature already exists in the app, this one adds an extra level of safety according to Uber’s press release, “when a rider or driver uses the in-app emergency button to call 911, the car’s make and model, license plate, and GPS location are made available to 911 dispatchers.”
To access this feature, riders simply need to tap the shield icon on their app’s map screen. The release goes on to say, “after tapping the 911 Assistance feature, you will see your GPS location, car make and model, and license plate. If you tap the “Call 911” button and connect to an emergency dispatcher, those trip details become available to them digitally and can be used to respond to an emergency.” Personnel from Uber customer service will then follow up with you.
In South Carolina the new feature is available in Richland County, Cherokee County and Charleston for widespread access to many commuters. The feature is also available in Raleigh, North Carolina and Athens, Georgia.
