Warming trend on the way after a chilly Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Get ready for a chilly start to our Wednesday with wind chills in the 30s this morning. A storm system to our south will spread a few high clouds across our sky along the coast this morning, however, most of you will enjoy a very sunny day ahead. It will be cool and breezy through the afternoon with highs today in the low 60s. Expect another chilly night with a clear sky and temperatures in the low to mid 40s by tomorrow morning. Our warm-up begins tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. We’ll climb into the 80s this weekend as we await our next cold front which is due to arrive late Sunday. This may cause a few showers and storms to develop during the afternoon or evening hours on Sunday.