After multiple complaints, crews put pedestrian crosswalk light back in Hutchinson Square
People in Summerville said they’ve witnessed a number of close calls while people are trying to cross South Main Street after renovations to Hutchinson Square. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | March 28, 2019 at 7:35 AM EST - Updated March 28 at 7:35 AM

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Crews are installing a new crosswalk light in Hutchinson Square that’s expected to be fully functional by Friday morning.

The crosswalk will be located at the corner of S. Main Street and W. Doty Avenue where the new arch sits.

The pedestrian button and caution lights that used to be at the corner were removed during the square renovations that have since been completed. Mayor Wiley Johnson said he fielded several calls from people saying it was a major safety issue.

Part of the hold up on the project to reinstall the button was because the State’s Department of Transportation owns the street. The installation is taking place Thursday morning. Crews will need to let the concrete dry and channel the lights first before it becomes operational Friday

