911 call details panic of neighbor during deputy’s shootout with suspect in Huger

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A 911 call obtained by Live 5 News via the Freedom of Information Act details a neighbor panicked after seeing a Berkeley County deputy exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was later killed in February.
The gunman was later identified as Joseph Hart.
“Waterfowl lane you guys have a cop being shot at, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department," the 911 caller can be heard saying. “I’ve got an officer who is under fire, send somebody on Waterfowl Lane in Huger! I was just outside walking my dog when it started. (Gives name and address) Get people out here now."
The caller then asks the dispatcher if he can get a firearm, “not to assist, just to protect.”
“Sir, I can’t advise that,” the dispatcher said.
“Well I’m going to get a gun out anyway," the caller said. "If the guy comes in here he’s in trouble. Please get officers out here quick”
Deputies said the incident began at approximately 3:21 p.m. on Feb. 26 when a deputy responded to Waterfowl Lane for a reported traffic disturbance. A resident there told deputies he saw the man later identified as Hart speeding down the road and told him to slow down, but that the driver took out a gun.
The responding deputy spotted a vehicle that matched the description of Hart’s vehicle, stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver.
Deputies say Hart took cover, pulled out a gun and started firing upon the deputy. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the deputy was pinned behind his sheriff’s vehicle for 30 minutes as Hart shot at him.
The deputy exchanged gunfire with Hart who kept yelling, “I’m going to finish you off,” Lewis said.
Deputies released photos of a bullet-ridden deputy vehicle after the incident that showed what appeared to be more than a dozen bullet holes.
“God had his hand in this, there’s not doubt in my mind that his hand of protection was on that deputy,” Lewis said.
