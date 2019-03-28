Candlelight vigil set to remember 10-year-old who died after classroom fight

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The Colleton County community will come together Thursday night to remember an elementary school student who died Wednesday morning, two days after a fight broke out in her classroom.
RaNiya Wright, 10, died at MUSC in Charleston. Wright was airlifted there Monday afternoon after what district officials called a fight between two students at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro.
Few details have been released about the nature of Wright’s injuries or the incident itself. Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber said the district is cooperating with the investigation.
The county’s school board scheduled a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the incident in executive session, and officials expected the board to make some kind of statement after that meeting.
The sheriff’s office said it will not comment on the ongoing investigation, but that it may release a statement Friday after an autopsy is complete.
The vigil is being held Thursday at 6 p.m. in Pinckney Park, at 505 Hampton Street in Walterboro.
