Charleston County forest fire caused by blown trailer tire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a forest fire in Charleston County was caused by a blown trailer tire Thursday afternoon.
It happened on Highway 17 and Duffield Road where crews responded to the incident at 2:36 pm.
“This fire was caused by a blown trailer tire that rode on the rim causing sparks and started the fire,” said officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District."The driver of the trailer was on scene fixing the flat. "
Crews found 3 to 5 acres involved in fire in the wooded area.
A report states crews were able to keep the fire in the affected area with no further spread to the National Forest or private homes.
“The USFS was requested and arrived with several Brush Patrol, Brush Engine, and Dozer team," AMFD officials said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.