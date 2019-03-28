Charleston police searching for two missing girls who ran away

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are searching for two missing girls who they say ran away.
Police say 13-year-old Destiny Grooms was last seen outside her home on Monday. Grooms is 5-foot tall and weighs 110 pounds.
“Ms. Grooms is believed to be in the company of Ms. Skyla Creel who also is listed as a runaway,” CPD officials said.
Creel, 15, was also last seen outside her home on Monday. She’s described as 5-foot tall, 110 pounds and has a tattoo of “Fearless” on her shoulder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the on duty police central detective at (843) 743-7200.
