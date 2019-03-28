CSU’s Christian Keeling enters NCAA Transfer Portal

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Southern junior guard Christian Keeling has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal a school official confirmed to Live 5 Sports on Thursday.
Keeling, who is set to graduate, would be eligible to play for another team right away as a graduate transfer.
He was named to the All-Big South 1st team for the 2018-19 season after leading the Bucs in scoring (18.7 PPG), rebounding (6.9 RPG), assists (2.8 APG), steals (1.3 SPG) and blocks (0.7 BPG).
Keeling has not returned a message seeking comment. CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said he’d have no comment on Keeling’s decision.
This is not the first time Keeling has flirted with the idea of leaving Charleston Southern. After the 2017--18 season, he declared for the NBA Draft. After spending last Spring working out for teams and participating in the combines, he returned to school.
Keeling was 2nd team All-Big South as a sophomore and named to the All Freshman team his rookie season.
While losing Keeling would be a hit for CSU, they would still return 11 of 13 players that won 18 games this past season which included a win over Conference USA team Florida Atlantic in the College Invitational Tournament. A game that Keeling sat out the first half of due to disciplinary reasons.
