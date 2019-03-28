Deputies: One dead in single-car crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One person died late Wednesday night in a crash on Johns Island, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
Deputies responded to a crash in the 4900 block of Brownswood Road just before 10 p.m. and found a car had hit a tree.
A woman died in the crash, Antonio said.
The Charleston County coroner’s office will release her name.
This is an active investigation. Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
