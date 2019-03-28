Hart, Lucas Pace Cougars to 9-7 Win Over CSU

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) equaled his career-high with four hits, Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) tossed three and one-third shutout innings to earn the win, and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) moved into a tie for second all-time with his 20th career save as the College of Charleston baseball team rallied for a 9-7 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday evening at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (16-10) pushed across nine runs on eight hits and seven walks, while scoring eight of its nine runs in the third and fourth innings. The Cougars scored six times in the third alone – including five with two outs – to rally from an early 3-0 deficit. Charleston would bounce back again with two runs in the fourth after the Bucs scored four in the top half to retake the lead. Charleston Southern finished the night with seven runs on 10 hits and five walks.
Hart led the way with a 4-for-5 evening, collecting four singles, scoring two runs and swiping two bags. Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) delivered a game-tying, two-run double in the third, as Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.), Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.), Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.), Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.), and Jared Kirven (Lexington, S.C.) each drove in one. Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) reached three times and scored twice.
Lucas entered in relief in the fourth and tossed the next three and one-third, surrendering only two walks and striking out five to earn his second win of the season. Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) fanned two in a scoreless eighth, before Ocker shut the door in the ninth to record his sixth save of the season.
Jason Miller and Brooks Bryan paced the Bucs with two hits apiece, as Miller, Kyle Horton, Payton Holdsworth, Ryan Stoudemire, and Dante Blakeney each drove in one run. Holdsworth and Bryan both scored twice.
Logan Adams and Seth Owens combined for nine runs – eight earned – on seven hits over the first six innings, with Owens taking the loss. Stoudemire tossed a scoreless seventh, while Tyler Weekley allowed one hit in an otherwise unblemished eighth.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when they host Hofstra in the first game of a weekend series to resume Colonial Athletic Association play. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.