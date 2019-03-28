Hart, Lucas Pace Cougars to 9-7 Win Over CSU

College of Charleston (16-10) pushed across nine runs on eight hits and seven walks, while scoring eight of its nine runs in the third and fourth innings. The Cougars scored six times in the third alone – including five with two outs – to rally from an early 3-0 deficit. Charleston would bounce back again with two runs in the fourth after the Bucs scored four in the top half to retake the lead. Charleston Southern finished the night with seven runs on 10 hits and five walks.