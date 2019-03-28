Local cancer patient flying high during gifted helicopter ride

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A local cancer patient experienced the sights of the Lowcountry from a helicopter thanks to the kindness of her family and a local company.
Flying in a helicopter was something Kim Easterling wanted to experience.
The 48-year-old was diagnosed with cancer which has since spread to her brain.
“I wanted to do things for her that she's never done before,” Michael Easterling said of his wife. “I gave Holy City Helicopters a call and left a voicemail. I didn't even expect him to call me back.”
Owner Hayden Ervin did call back to offer the couple a sunset flight over the Lowcountry, free of charge.
“It hit hard,” he said. “[Michael] was emotional in the voicemail and it transferred through.”
Ervin and the Easterling’s family surprised Kim on Wednesday evening.
“I’ve always wanted to see it from ‘up.' This is going to be a ride and a half,” she said.
Michael says he also wants to take Kim to see the mountains.
