Lowcountry United soccer team to dedicate game to 10-year-old girl who died after classroom fight

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry United, a semi-pro soccer team which hosts its home games at Woodland High School in Colleton County since the end of 2018, will dedicate one of its games to 10-year-old Raniya Wright.
“The community has suffered a tremendous loss this week,” Club Director Alan Bahadori said in a statement. "We at Lowcountry United are deeply saddened by the news that local Forest Hills Elementary School fifth grader Raniya Wright has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time and we want to extend our deepest condolences.
The team’s next home game on April 6 will be played in honor of Wright and a portion of ticket sales for that night will be donated to Wright’s family to assist with medical and final expenses.
The top level of the club currently plays in the Pro-Premier division of the United Premier Soccer League.
