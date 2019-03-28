N. Charleston ordinance which would prevent towing companies from overcharging may pass Thursday

By Alissa Holmes | March 28, 2019 at 4:48 AM EST - Updated March 28 at 5:05 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Thursday, North Charleston City Council will make a final vote on an ordinance that would protect the public from being taken advantage of by tow companies.

Under the new ordinance, there is a cap for how much tow companies can charge to get your car back and how much they can charge to store your car.

The maximum for a class A car would be $160 and a storage fee of $25 per day. For Class D cars, the maximum amount you can be charged is $250 and $30 per day to keep your car.

These changes came after the city received a number of complaints over the last few years about ridiculous fees and car owned not being able to get their cars back in a reasonable time.

Another change under the ordinance is if the owner of a car gets back while their car is hooked up to the truck, the company must release the car immediately and charge less than $80.

Wreckers will not be able to tow cars from private property without the owners permission.

Towing companies that violate the new laws could face a fine of $500 or 30 days in jail.

