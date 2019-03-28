N. Charleston ordinance which would prevent towing companies from overcharging may pass Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Thursday, North Charleston City Council will make a final vote on an ordinance that would protect the public from being taken advantage of by tow companies.
Under the new ordinance, there is a cap for how much tow companies can charge to get your car back and how much they can charge to store your car.
The maximum for a class A car would be $160 and a storage fee of $25 per day. For Class D cars, the maximum amount you can be charged is $250 and $30 per day to keep your car.
These changes came after the city received a number of complaints over the last few years about ridiculous fees and car owned not being able to get their cars back in a reasonable time.
Another change under the ordinance is if the owner of a car gets back while their car is hooked up to the truck, the company must release the car immediately and charge less than $80.
Wreckers will not be able to tow cars from private property without the owners permission.
Towing companies that violate the new laws could face a fine of $500 or 30 days in jail.
