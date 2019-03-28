North Charleston and DD2 Aquatic Center aims to open by Spring 2020

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The North Charleston and Dorchester District 2 Aquatic Center has a new tentative opening date of Spring 2020.
The state-of-the-art facility was originally scheduled to open Fall 2019.
On Thursday the North Charleston City Council could vote to approval an additional million dollars to go towards completing the center.
The cost of the swimming facility is in the $20 million range, North Charleston Parks and Recreation Director Ed Barfield said.
DD2 will pay about $7.5 million dollars for the project and the city will pay the rest.
Barfield said as they’ve gone through the construction process more money is needed for completion.
“We wanted to make sure we had a state-of-the-art facility and state of the art timing system and small things that make big differences,” Barfield said.
Barfield said the money is coming from an $80-million bond referendum. Barfield said with additional funds going to the aquatic center, no other projects will be at a deficit.
The center will be used for swim team meets, practices and will be open to public use.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.