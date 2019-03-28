Police: Driver who got out of car on I-26 ramp killed in crash, impact forced fall over barrier

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police say a driver who had gotten out of their car on the I-26 on-ramp to the Ravenel Bridge has died.
Officers responded to the scene at 8:01 p.m. After an investigation, police say a 2006 Suzuki SUV hit a 2007 Ford sedan which was disabled on the right shoulder.
The driver of the Ford had gotten out of the car to tend to it and the force of the impact from the crash pushed the Ford vehicle forward and it hit the vehicle’s owner, according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis.
The owner was then thrown over the barrier from the impact and fell from the elevated roadway to the ground below. The person was taken to MUSC, but died several hours later.
A passenger in the Ford sedan had also gotten out of the car, but was uninjured. The driver of the Suzuki was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Francis said.
Police are still looking into what caused the Ford sedan to become disabled on the ramp. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the person who died.
The ramp reopened just after 12 a.m. on Thursday morning.
