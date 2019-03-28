Railroad crossings in Lowcountry could be closed for 3 to 5 days

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - CSX Railroad announced several railroad crossing closures that could impact Lowcountry drivers. The crossings will be closed for repair and signs will be in place to mark the detour routes.
Once the railroad crossing is closed, it is expected to be closed for 3-5 days.
CSX representatives said, “We strongly emphasize that all of these dates are tentative and are subject to change at any time with or without notice.” Live5News will keep you updated if any other these dates change.
Closing on/around 3/31:
- Huguenin Street (Between Morrison Dr and Romney St)
- Meeting Street (Near Cunnington Ave)
Closing on/around 4/7:
- Kings Street Ext. (Discher St and Meeting St)
Closing on/around 4/9:
- Summerville Ave (Close to Austin Ave)
- Azalea Drive (Between Baker Hospital Blvd and Kings Street Ext)
- Misroon Street (Near Appleton Ave)
Closing on/around 4/10:
- Accabee Street (Near Appleton Ave)
- Dorchester Road (Between Meeting St and Kent Ave)
CSX says weather, speed of track teams, etc heavily dictate these time frames.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.