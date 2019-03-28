Rep. Cunningham formally introduces bill in congress to ban offshore drilling

“I’ve been clear from the very beginning that our beaches, businesses, and way of life should not be for sale," Cunningham said in a statement. "South Carolinians want nothing to do with offshore drilling and the devastating threat it poses to our vibrant natural resources,” said Congressman Joe Cunningham. “I am proud to have the support of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, advocates, and organizations up and down South Carolina and across both the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead this bipartisan bill across the finish line to ban offshore drilling off our coast once and for all.”