SC governor announces pick for SC DSS director

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced his pick for the next leader of the state’s department of social services.
The governor introduced Michael Leach, 39, as the department’s next director, who will also be a part of the governor’s cabinet.
“This is a very important day. It is clear that transformative leadership is required in South Carolina to resolve the daunting and frustrating issues that the Department of Social Services faces, and has faced, while striving to deliver positive solutions to many not so positive situations. I am proud to nominate Michael Leach to be the next director of the South Carolina DSS," the governor said in a series of tweets.
Leach previously worked as the assistant director for the department akin to SC DSS in Tennessee before accepting the job earlier this month.
“Leach comes to SC with an extensive background in child welfare with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services,” SC DSS said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Leach will replace Joan Meacham, who had been serving as the acting state director following the retirement of Susan Alford.
