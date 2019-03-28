Sheriff: Man kicked Lowcountry deputy multiple times during escape attempt

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of kicking a Lowcountry deputy multiple times during an escape attempt.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Ryan Garrick of St. Matthews with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and escape.
“It’s not just an assault on a police or law enforcement officer,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This is an assault on society as a whole, not just the one officer. That officer represents society and the safety of society.”
A report states Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies had taken Garrick into custody early Tuesday after the deputies had to coax him out of a Murph Mill Road home.
Deputies say they had received information from an individual who had fled the home saying someone was trying to kill her and her three children.
“The victim described a chaotic scene in which Garrick was brandishing a knife described as being nearly 15 inches long, per the report, while making threats against the victims,” OCSO officials said."The adult victim managed to escape, running to a nearby fire station where a firefighter called 911 for her."
CCSO deputies found the victim’s children who had locked themselves inside a vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said deputies would eventually gain custody of the man and discovered illegal narcotics inside the home.
“Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies became involved when a CCSO deputy transported Garrick to The Regional Medical Center for a jail clearance after detention center personnel said it was required,” OCSO officials said."As the deputy was placing Garrick back into the patrol car, Garrick kicked the officer multiple times. Garrick then fled but was apprehended moments later by the deputy. Lead OCSO investigator Andy Hayes told the court during an initial hearing on Thursday that Garrick is out on bond on unrelated charges already and also on probation."
Garrick received a $70,000 bond, and also faces charges in Calhoun County.
