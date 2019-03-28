Sheriff: Man kicked Lowcountry deputy multiple times during escape attempt

“Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies became involved when a CCSO deputy transported Garrick to The Regional Medical Center for a jail clearance after detention center personnel said it was required,” OCSO officials said."As the deputy was placing Garrick back into the patrol car, Garrick kicked the officer multiple times. Garrick then fled but was apprehended moments later by the deputy. Lead OCSO investigator Andy Hayes told the court during an initial hearing on Thursday that Garrick is out on bond on unrelated charges already and also on probation."