Suspect in double shooting captured after hiding in woods, deputies say

ADAMS RUN, SC (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting two people in Adams Run in November was captured Wednesday, according to deputies.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Task Force arrested Deandre Antuan Nesbitt-Cochran on outsanding warrants, Capt. Roger Antonio said. Court documents state he faces four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Task force officers located Nesbitt-Cochran hiding in the woods near a home on Nesbitt Hill Road Wednesday, he said.
The warrants stem from a shooting on Nov. 11 on Nesbitt Hill Road in which two victims were wounded. EMS crews took the victims to an area hospital with serious injuries.
He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.