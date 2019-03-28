Warming up ahead of a weekend cold front

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures will begin to warm up today after a cool stretch of weather over the last couple of days. Sunshine will send temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon with a much lighter breeze today. This warmer weather doesn’t stop there with highs slated to reach the middle to upper 70s on Friday and low 80s this weekend. We’ll see a partly cloudy, warm and dry Saturday ahead of a cold front that will increase the rain chance on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes into the area. It will be warm day ahead of the front with temperatures in the low 80s. Cooler weather will move in for the beginning of next weekend with a chance of rain associated with a developing area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico.