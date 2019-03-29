After school program bus involved in car accident in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Emergency officials say an after school program bus was involved in a car accident in Dorchester County Friday afternoon.
County officials say the bus driver and a passenger in the car were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
According to county officials, at 2:44 p.m., crews responded to an accident on Miles Road involving a National Karate MMA After School Program Bus with 19 total passengers (17 children, 2 adults) and a Ford Fusion with three passengers.
“The driver of the after school program bus and one passenger from the Ford Fusion were transported to Summerville Medical Center by Dorchester County EMS, in stable condition,” County officials said. “DCEMS is contacting the parents of the other passengers on the after school program bus to coordinate pick up/transportation from the scene.”
Miles Road has been reopened.
Authorities are urging motorists to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route if possible.
